Fuel Pump Tech

  • Location United States - Tennessee - Nashville
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140056BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

The Fuel Pump Technician is responsible to perform routine maintenance on fuel dispensing equipment including all manufacturing brands we utilize, conduct stage two testing, and make repairs as needed.

Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)

  • Perform maintenance on fuel dispensers including electronics and hanging hardware.
  • Assist supervisor with tank and line compliance testing.
  • Perform stage two annual compliance testing.
  • Assist with other duties as assigned.

Preferred Qualifications
  • Education
  • Associates degree in electronics or equivalent work experience
  • Experience
  • 5-8 years of experience in the petroleum industry
  • Knowledge/Skills
  • Strong customer service skills
  • Good working knowledge of all required maintenance and repair issues
  • Ability to trouble-shoot maintenance repair issues
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Equipment/Special Expertise
  • Stage two certified
  • Gilbarco, Wayne, Veederroot, Hasstech experience
  • Basic computer knowledge
  • Other Considerations
  • Must have valid driver’s license
  • Must be able to obtain and maintain a DOT physical card
Must be able to pass the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

