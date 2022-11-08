Fuel Pump Tech

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



The Fuel Pump Technician is responsible to perform routine maintenance on fuel dispensing equipment including all manufacturing brands we utilize, conduct stage two testing, and make repairs as needed.

Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)

Perform maintenance on fuel dispensers including electronics and hanging hardware.

Assist supervisor with tank and line compliance testing.

Perform stage two annual compliance testing.

Assist with other duties as assigned.

Education

Associates degree in electronics or equivalent work experience

Experience

5-8 years of experience in the petroleum industry

Knowledge/Skills

Strong customer service skills

Good working knowledge of all required maintenance and repair issues

Ability to trouble-shoot maintenance repair issues

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Equipment/Special Expertise

Stage two certified

Gilbarco, Wayne, Veederroot, Hasstech experience

Basic computer knowledge

Other Considerations

Must have valid driver’s license

Must be able to obtain and maintain a DOT physical card

Must be able to pass the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)#roo