Fuel Pump Tech

  • Location United States of America - Remote
  • Travel required Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ052943
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Summary:

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.The Fuel Pump Technician is responsible to perform routine maintenance on fuel dispensing equipment including all manufacturing brands we utilize, conduct stage two testing, and make repairs as needed.


Job Description:

Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)

  • Perform maintenance on fuel dispensers including electronics and hanging hardware.
  • Assist supervisor with tank and line compliance testing.
  • Perform stage two annual compliance testing.
  • Assist with other duties as assigned.


Preferred Qualifications

  • Education
  • Associates degree in electronics or equivalent work experience

 

  •  Experience
  • 5-8 years of experience in the petroleum industry

 

  • Knowledge/Skills
  • Strong customer service skills
  • Good working knowledge of all required maintenance and repair issues
  • Ability to trouble-shoot maintenance repair issues
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills

 

  • Equipment/Special Expertise
  • Stage two certified
  • Gilbarco, Wayne, Veederroot, Hasstech experience
  • Basic computer knowledge

 

  • Other Considerations
  • Must have valid driver’s license
  • Must be able to obtain and maintain a DOT physical card

Must be able to pass the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)


Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

