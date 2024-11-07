Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The Fuel Supply Integration Manager oversees the integration and optimization of our fuel supply chain operations. This role will be pivotal in ensuring efficient sourcing, logistics, and distribution processes while collaborating with various partners across all inclusive CoT within US Convenience Mobility.

Duties & Responsibilities

Develop and implement strategies for integrating fuel supply operations in partnership with key collaborators.

Coordinate with supply, logistics, and operational teams to optimize fuel sourcing and delivery for all channels.

Interface to pricing team and key business partners to enable market growth decisions

Liaison for STS to solve for opportunities and support solution development for legislation changes that impact supply integration and demand planning

Manage relationships with key partners to ensure seamless operations.

Liaise any new fuel standards to execution through the key stakeholders

Experience, Education & Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Engineering, or a related field.

5+ years of experience in fuel supply chain management or a related industry.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and negotiation abilities.

Proficiency in supply chain management software and tools.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.