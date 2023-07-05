Fuel Supply Scheduler

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Engineering Group



The purpose of the role is to own the scheduling of product inventories, supply to customers, receipt and delivery of fuel products whilst maximizing value delivery to bp, The role is also accountable for forward planning to provide an optimised supply program that maximises commercial value and option value in contracts.

The role incumbent is accountable for supply security for BPA and BPNZ and operational relationship with external counterparties.

The job holder must uphold BP's reputation as a safe, reliable, and cost competitive supplier of fuel oil products in Australia and New Zealand as well as ensure safe and compliant operations.

Primarily in the Month and Month+1 timeframe, the job holder is accountable for the scheduling of product inventories for supply locations under their remit and ensures reliability and security of supply.

Works with T&S, Negotiation and Supply Optimisation teams to optimize the supply plan to achieve best outcome for bp.

Nominates import requirements to T&S and advises the Product Operator of shipping schedule to be shared with third party customers in line with bp’s contractual obligations

maintains strong working relationships internally with the Negotiation team, Supply Optimisation team, Logistics, NOJV and Infrastructure, T&S, downstream sales, product quality and marketing channels, and externally with terminal operators, shipping agents/ports and other Australian and New Zealand oil companies.

Accountable for supply security, financial delivery and working capital management.

Responsible to react promptly to unplanned constraints and amends the prompt supply plan accordingly in conjunction with the Supply Squad.

Own the operation & optimization of contracts with their geographical area of responsibility.

Ensures accuracy of ticketing in SAP with special focus on correctness of volume accounting.

Leave cover of other geographical patches within the operations discipline as well as opportunity to cover the supply optimization discipline.

Ensure compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Delegation of Authority, and other bp policies.

Understanding of refinery product supply chains including trading, shipping and terminal operations

Product quality management incl. product specifications and their regional and seasonal variations

Ability to work with large volumes of complex data

Strong understanding of the end-to-end value of the supply chain

Experience in operational businesses.

Strong understanding of supply chain operations and optimisation is desirable

Strong team player who can maintain effective relationships across a broad spectrum even during times of uncertainty, time pressure etc. Promotes open and effective communication

Shown ability to generate ideas to solve problems under time pressure

Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation for AU and 8% KiwiSaver, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Career development and mentoring programs

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



