Fuels Development Technologist

The Advanced Fuels (AF) team delivers technology direction and offer differentiation to all bp fuels and mobility businesses, customers and JVs, through technology driven products, solutions and insights which ultimately underpin bp business roadmaps and strategies. The team enables the liquid fuels 2030 business strategy, leads the development of low carbon liquid fuels across both ground transportation and sustainable aviation fuel and the implementation of hydrogen as a transport fuel for all markets. AF also provides global quality assurance, supply chain support and in-market technical services for bp fuels businesses in every market and across energy vectors. The Technologist will deliver liquid fuels engine and vehicle performance testing and test methodology development, guided by the existing team’s expertise and in collaboration with our partners both within the wider technology organisation and our cross-functional colleagues. The role holder will contribute to value generation for our bp fuels and mobility businesses through technology differentiation of our liquid fuels products; learning, applying and building further our capability and innovation in engine and vehicle test methodology and design of experiment. The role holder will have the opportunity to grow in this area, to develop an increasing portfolio of activity in support of bp’s forward fuels differentiation strategy, and to work at the interface between physical liquid fuels testing and the application of computational modelling as a tool to accelerate and maximise value in delivery of technology solutions, working under the guidance of experienced technologists in the team.
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
