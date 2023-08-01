Fuels Development Technologist

Job summary

The Advanced Fuels (AF) team delivers technology direction and offer differentiation to all bp fuels and mobility businesses, customers and JVs, through technology driven products, solutions and insights which ultimately underpin bp business roadmaps and strategies. The team enables the liquid fuels 2030 business strategy, leads the development of low carbon liquid fuels across both ground transportation and sustainable aviation fuel and the implementation of hydrogen as a transport fuel for all markets. AF also provides global quality assurance, supply chain support and in-market technical services for bp fuels businesses in every market and across energy vectors. The Technologist will deliver liquid fuels engine and vehicle performance testing and test methodology development, guided by the existing team’s expertise and in collaboration with our partners both within the wider technology organisation and our cross-functional colleagues. The role holder will contribute to value generation for our bp fuels and mobility businesses through technology differentiation of our liquid fuels products; learning, applying and building further our capability and innovation in engine and vehicle test methodology and design of experiment. The role holder will have the opportunity to grow in this area, to develop an increasing portfolio of activity in support of bp’s forward fuels differentiation strategy, and to work at the interface between physical liquid fuels testing and the application of computational modelling as a tool to accelerate and maximise value in delivery of technology solutions, working under the guidance of experienced technologists in the team.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

The Advanced Fuels (AF) team delivers technology direction and offer differentiation to all bp fuels and mobility businesses, customers and JVs, through technology driven products, solutions and insights which ultimately underpin bp business roadmaps and strategies. The team enables the liquid fuels 2030 business strategy, leads the development of low carbon liquid fuels across both ground transportation and sustainable aviation fuel and the implementation of hydrogen as a transport fuel for all markets. AF also provides global quality assurance, supply chain support and in-market technical services for bp fuels businesses in every market and across energy vectors.The Technologist will deliver liquid fuels engine and vehicle performance testing and test methodology development, guided by the existing team’s expertise and in collaboration with our partners both within the wider technology organisation and our cross-functional colleagues. The role holder will contribute to value generation for our bp fuels and mobility businesses through technology differentiation of our liquid fuels products; learning, applying and building further our capability and innovation in engine and vehicle test methodology and design of experiment.The role holder will have the opportunity to grow in this area, to develop an increasing portfolio of activity in support of bp’s forward fuels differentiation strategy, and to work at the interface between physical liquid fuels testing and the application of computational modelling as a tool to accelerate and maximise value in delivery of technology solutions, working under the guidance of experienced technologists in the team.



Job Description:

What does the day to day look like?

Initiate, plan and deliver projects focused on development of fuels through physical engine and vehicle testing and test method development; across both fossil energy liquid fuels, and differentiated low carbon technologies.

Apply knowledge and understanding of existing industry and proprietary test protocols to evaluate the performance of fuel components and formulations, and with guidance contribute to further advances in our test method capability.

Design and implement statistical approaches and designs of experiment based on sound engineering principles to underpin fuels product benefits fit for purpose for industry and relevant market advertising claims standards.

With guidance and where applicable, deploys our dynamic design of experiment techniques to enable the generation of vehicle powertrain digital twin computational models.

Manage project budgets, and report deviations from plans so appropriate adjustments can be made.

Develop and maintain strong collaborative working relationships of importance for AF to internal & external partners.

Adhere at all times to bp’s code of conduct and our standard process for HSSE, phycological well-being, quality systems and processes and ethic and compliance.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree in mechanical or automotive engineering with experience gained through relevant rotations on the bp Challenger scheme and/or through working in relevant areas of industry.

Knowledge and understanding of hardware and operation of combustion engines and fuel fluid formulation parameters (e.g., viscosity, octane, cetane etc.) and understanding of related fundamental engineering principles.

Knowledge of the techniques, designs of experiment and testing required to deliver statistically sound experiments and the evaluation and interpretation of their results from which robust product benefits can be underpinned.

Experience of testing and performance evaluation of vehicle powertrain systems across ICE and hybrid technologies.

Experience of using existing methodologies and ability to identify and develop new ones is strongly preferable.

Data apprenticeship and/or experience in the use of industry modelling software and simulation tools and their use in engine and vehicle powertrain modelling is advantageous.

Proficiency at presenting technical insights with impact in both internal and external settings.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.