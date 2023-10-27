Fuels Offer Development Lead – ASPAC (M&C)

This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes you YOU!

This role is an exciting opportunity to join the fuels offer development team as the Fuel Offer Development Lead responsible for AsPac. You will be part of a global and dynamic team of expert responsible for crafting, supporting, and leading the implementation of differentiated lower carbon and traditional fuel offers for retail (M&C) in all markets bp operates in globally.

In the context of the energy transition and the changing landscape of mobility, this is an exciting time to join the team as we are developing customer facing strategies related to fuels and energy to differentiate for our customers today with traditional fuels and to transition to alternative lower carbon forms of energy going forwards in line with our Aim 3 ambitions.

The Opportunity

You will act as the single point of accountability for the fuels offer team in AsPac and be an integrator between the different functions and regions to identify and maximise integrated value for bp. This will mean supporting the differentiated fuel offers in existence in AsPac and identifying, assessing and leading the implementation of improved traditional fuel offer and new lower carbon fuel offers which contributes to bp's 10 aims. You will be accountable for:

Maintain and improve bp premium differentiated fuel offers aligned with targeted customer segmentation, anticipating changing customer needs, changes in vehicle fleet and technology, and competitor action.

Be the brand & customer voice for ground transportation fuels in AsPac!

Lead the development of our traditional and lower carbon fuel product offers for M&C AsPac and their introduction into market working in close collaboration with a wide range of teams and collaborators including technology, fuels midstream and supply, marketing, IT, procurement, pricing, and legal teams.

Lead the completion and implementation of the Fuels 2030 retail fuel offer roadmap. Own & sustain the strategy by ensuring it is refreshed at least yearly.

Develop an understanding of the drivers of the energy transition in AsPac including regulation, customer pull and vehicle technology. Develop strategies with regards to transition fuels (renewable liquid and gaseous fuels), and other lower carbon mechanisms within road transport.

Provide technical expertise and share practise to the region – Acting as the interface with Advanced Fuels.

Work with the Low Carbon Fuels Value Proposition Lead to ensure global strategies are fit for purpose for AsPac.

Maintain and lead fuels policies, ensuring compliance with changing fuels regulations driving consistency. Handle any deviations or supply chain disruptions minimising customer impact whilst maintaining bp’s standard.

About you

Technical and operational understanding of fuels product and their placement in the supply chain

Sector, market, customer, competitor, and mobility trends understanding.

Consistent record of cross-country and cross-entity coordination

Ability to lead remote teams overseas.

Collaborator engagement - Builds and maintains networks, relationships, both internally and externally, to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes for bp across regional/functional entities. Able to Influence senior leadership.

Project Management - Applies principles and processes to effectively develop and implement projects.

Commercial skill - Understanding of multiple business factors that interact to generate and improve sustained value for the business. Able to create and focus on commercial value.

Offer Development - Lead the portfolio through an appropriate project management technique, encouraging collaboration from internal team members and delivering the customer and business objectives.

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Collaboration, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Performance and planning, Strategy Development, Supply Chain



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.