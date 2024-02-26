Fuels Offer Development Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



The fuels transition team is responsible for crafting, leading & deploying differentiated lower carbon and traditional fuel offers for channels, categories and markets globally fulfilling our customers changing needs and with the right communications. It provides support across all bp and brand license markets.



The role holder will enable bp to “play to win” by leading the development of our fuel product offers for M&C AsPac and lead their introduction into market working in close collaboration with a wide range of teams and stakeholders including technology, fuels midstream and supply, marketing, IT, procurement, pricing, and legal teams.



Support the AsPac region in developing customer facing strategies related to fuels and energy to differentiate for our customers today with traditional fuels and to transition to alternative lower carbon forms of energy going forwards in line with our Aim 3 ambitions.

Lead the completion and implementation of the Fuels 2030 retail fuel offer roadmap. Own & sustain the strategy by ensuring it is refreshed at least yearly.

Develop strategies with regards to transition fuels (renewable liquid and gaseous fuels), and other lower carbon mechanisms within road transport.

Work with the Low Carbon Fuels Value Proposition Lead to ensure global strategies are fit for purpose for Europe and to lead projects up to the implementation phase.

Ensure cost efficient fuels differentiation, anticipating changing customer needs, changes in vehicle fleet and technology, and competitor action.

Provide expertise to the businesses and regions in C&P in terms of how to communicate product benefits including environmental benefits and lead the approval process – ensuring the messaging is aligned with group policy and legal and supports customer propositions.

Maintain and lead fuels policies, ensuring compliance with changing fuels regulations driving consistency. Handle any deviations or supply chain disruptions minimising customer impact whilst maintaining bp’s standard.



Technical and operational understanding of fuels product and their placement in the supply chain

Proven record of cross-country and cross-entity coordination

Programme and project management



Ability to handle complexity & ambiguity

Ability to influence without line responsibility

Ability to build and maintain networks, relationships, both internally and externally, to achieve mutually helpful outcomes for bp or regional/entity objectives.

Applies principles and processes to optimally develop and implement capital projects. Proactively handles constraints, collaborators, interdependencies, risks and conflicting priorities to deliver success projects.

Understanding of multiple business factors that interact to generate and improve sustained value for the business. Aware and diligent of how their role impacts both day to day and strategic commercial initiatives for the entire business.



Competitive salary

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative team that celebrates achievements and diversity

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

Office walkable from Southern Cross station



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



