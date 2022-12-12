Fuels Supply & Midstream - Supply & Optimization Analyst(Early Career)

Job summary

Supply & Optimization Challengers receive exposure to all stages of our downstream fuels supply chain. From evaluating and sourcing crude oils around the globe, optimizing refinery production to best upgrade the commodity’s value, and expertly transporting the various products to our partners, there are endless opportunities for personal growth and commercial development in each supply role.



Examples of roles are:

Refinery Product Scheduler: You will work in a fast-paced environment at the Whiting Refinery and be responsible for developing a robust and optimized product plan to improve gross margin. This will involve inventory and product quality management, developing import/export plans, and responding to unplanned refinery events. This stimulating role will allow you to develop an understanding of refinery operations while using industry-leading refinery planning and scheduling software.

Crude Supply Analyst: At our Cherry Point Refinery, you will receive full exposure to the crude oil selection process, the various tools used to optimize against refinery constraints, and the economic impacts of the decisions made by the team. Your analytical abilities will be strengthened by using tools such as Excel and Power BI. You will gain valuable interpersonal skills through working with partners from various parts of the business, as well as leading the team’s portfolio of improvement initiatives while assisting your team members with individual tasks and projects. This role offers a dynamic experience of the refining supply area. You will walk away with real knowledge of how a refinery operates, generates profit, and creates products that are used by people around the globe every single day.

Product Supply Analyst: This role sits on the Marketing Supply Team, which operates at the interface of Sales & Marketing, Trading, and our Refining assets. The team transports products throughout the country to ensure BP meets our customer commitments and strategically places these products into the market. This role is responsible for supporting multi-million-dollar commercial growth activities that drive the optimized supply of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to our customers across the US. You will operate in a dynamic work environment, bringing to bear your analytical skills to tackle problems that may not have existed the day before. By working cross-functionally with a broad range of business partners, you will learn how Supply, Sales, and Trading all work together to deliver value for the business.

Development

This highly selective three-year rotational program was developed to jump-start your career by providing a strong foundation of communication, social, and leadership skills, as well as robust analytical and problem-solving abilities. This opportunity gives you critical experience and knowledge in your chosen area of concentration of Supply. Candidates in this program will spend Three one-year rotations within bp Supply teams and rotations could be in either Chicago (IL), or Blaine (WA). There is a facilitated placement into the organization after successful completion of the program.