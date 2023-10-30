This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for creating, project managing, supporting and deploying offers for a specific market, supporting the strategy development, crafting the customer value proposition, developing the communications plan and providing project leadership for major offer projects globally.



Job Description:

Joining the fuels offer development team, the Fuels Technical Communications Lead will be part of a global and diverse team of experts responsible for leading and ensuring the right communications for bp's differentiated lower carbon and conventional fuel offers in all markets bp operates in globally.

At the heart of our fuels offer is what we say about it! As a result, the role holder is both a crucial enabler in terms of improving the message and a guardian of bp’s brand reputation to ensure that compelling and defendable communications are used.

You will own and manage the process of developing and approving product claims and communications statements globally bridging marketing, fuels technology, and legal requirements. Truly global in scope, the role is deeply integrated with the rest of the team as it supports all the regional fuel offer development leads.

In the context of the energy transition and bp's net zero strategy, this is a great opportunity to support the team introducing lower carbon fuels delivering immediate decarbonization benefits for consumers and enabling the team to communicate about them

Key accountabilities:

Coordinate approval and use of product claims and messaging in all customers facing communications materials related to fuels for all markets globally.

Ensure efficient management and maintenance of product claims and messaging across Customer & Product (C&P) in close collaboration with Advanced Fuels, Legal, Brand & Comms and the local businesses’ marketing and digital teams.

Provide ongoing guidance and support with respect to product launches, defending our claims against advertising challenges, developing our fuels strategy, and responding to specific market requests.

Analyse significant competitor fuels claims highlighted by local markets and advise on any challenges bp should issue or adopt new and valuable approaches to fuels product advertising.

Review and continuously improve the claims process to ensure fit-for-purpose for traditional fuels offer claims and lower carbon fuels sustainability claims.

Provide guidance and support for all markets’ customer response teams across a wide range of product related enquiries, including the provision of FAQs ahead of fuel launches and providing responses to the more technical fuels questions arising from customer queries (via care lines, social media, etc).

Protect bp C&P's reputation by maintaining safe and reliable operations as well as ensuring communications are open and transparent and in line with local regulations.

Experience

Fuels technical knowledge strongly preferred. Understanding of the fuels/lubricants sector, market, customer, competitor, and mobility trends ideal

Experience of cross-country and cross-entity coordination

Strong communicator - Able to simplify complicated technical claims to bridge marketing and legal requirements

Collaboration management - Able to build meaningful relationships across different functions globally

Able to handle complexity & ambiguity - We live in a changing world as our consumer needs, the mobility landscape and regulations change! We need to adapt and become comfortable with ambiguity.

Ability to lead multi-national teams at a distance.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.