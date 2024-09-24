Fuels Value Proposition Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



The fuels offer development team is dedicated to enhancing the value of bp’s differentiated branded ground fuels offer today and in the future for our customers globally and in line with bp’s strategic vision.

Our team is a compact group of seasoned marketing and offer specialist. Driven by insights, led by consumer and markets. It is the strategic “glue” that binds team together to create compelling, customer centric fuel offers. It provides support across all bp and brand license markets.

In the context of the energy transition, you have a role to play! We believe winning is about understanding customers, their environment and getting the timing right with tailored offers that meet their needs. The role holder will enable bp to “play to win” and will own globally for the team, the customer propositions and fit for purpose long term fuels strategy for our bp branded lower carbon and traditional differentiated ground fuels offer at retail sites.

Own the long-term strategic view of fuels offer and fuels mobility for the team. Develop, own and sustain fit for purpose global strategies to differentiate for our customers today and in the future our traditional and lower carbon fuels offer in line with bp’s strategic ambition including Aim 3 with input from the relevant regional fuels offer development lead in the team.

Bring the customer voice for the team. Become expert in understanding the needs of different customer groups in the energy transition including the size and value of the customer segments from B2C to fleet who are looking for lower carbon solutions. Develop, adapt and collaborate to develop differentiated customer value propositions which enhance customer experience and value based on insights suitable for use or adaptation in the markets. Anticipate changing customer needs, vehicle fleet and technology changes, and competitor actions to maximise bp’s fuels differentiation.

Connect with and facilitate integrated offer across the retails’ offer. Work across functions and businesses to integrate customer value propositions and support an overall mobility strategy

Develop options for the development of lower carbon offers regarding renewable liquid fuels and gaseous fuels (CNG, LNG) for road transport.

Support the fuels offer development senior manager in managing the global fuels portfolio ensuring focus on value, strategic fit with the customer voice built-in.

Support knowledge management and the continuous improvement of the fuels offer development teams’ way of working.

Protect BP Retail's reputation by maintaining safe and reliable operations as well as ensuring communications are in line with local regulation, open and transparent

Bachelor's Degree

Offer Development Experience

Strategy

Fuels technical knowledge

Cross-country and cross-entity coordination

Innovation

Ability to handle complexity & ambiguity

Ability to lead multi-national teams at a distance

Ability to influence without line responsibility

Stakeholder engagement - Builds and maintains networks, relationships, both internally and externally, to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes for bp or regional/entity objectives. Influence senior leadership (Senior Manager and VP)

Commercial acumen - Understanding of multiple business factors that interact to generate and improve sustained value for the business. Aware and diligent of how their role impacts both day to day and strategic commercial initiatives for the entire business.

Good ambassador for bp in partnerships / collaborations with third parties

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively, Waterfall Project Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.