Full Stack Developer

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
Bp pulse is an exciting, fresh area within our organisation. We’re energising the future of transportation by developing fast and convenient charging solutions for consumer and commercial electric vehicles. Over the course of more than 10 years, we have crafted and developed innovative electric vehicle charging solutions that enable EV drivers to charge at home, at work and on the go. On our mission to make charging fast and hassle-free, our charging points have been used over 35 million times to enable around 200 million miles of zero tailpipe emission driving.
Phenomenal question... as a Frontend Developer you will be responsible for maintaining and improving existing systems as well as being heavily involved in building new systems for BP Pulse.
BP Pulse will play a meaningful role in supporting BP’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.
We'd expect that you would -
We want you to be someone who has a been working in a Software Engineering role and is comfortable in their capability to code. Beyond that - we'd love to see: