Full Stack Developer

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, assisting with the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, assisting with the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.



Job Description:

About the role

This role will be working within the technology group of EGP’s gas and power trading business, supporting the systems which enable the trading desks to make trading decision, execute trades and manage risk. At the heart of these systems is OpenLink Endur, EGP’s Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) system.

What You Will Do

You will be embedded within our Trading Technology function supporting the ERTM platform and will learn the approaches and techniques required to support a fast passed commodities trading floor. You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to build, maintain, and administer platforms across the enterprise. You will learn about commodity trading, the deal lifecycle, market data as well as cloud deployment, DevOps and digital security. You will engineer and automate robust, secure, and scalable cloud architectures in AWS and Azure along with supporting the European gas and power trading floor.

About you

Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on software development and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled software developers.

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized institute of higher learning, ideally focused in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Economics or a STEM field with significant development/programming exposure.

A confirmed grasp of development fundamentals (in high-level languages such a C#/Java/Python/R) with desire and eagerness to learn more. Getting the basic's right will be key to your advancement in the field and will be the foundation through grow.

An understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban) with real-world experience in automations using Python or other high-level languages. Even if you're new to coding, demonstrate your ability to rapidly explore new technologies.



