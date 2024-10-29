Fullstack Software Engineer

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

This role reports to a Technical Lead in London and will provide the development and support capability whilst being co-located with Traders, Schedulers/Operators, Exposure Analysts, Commodity Risk Analysts and Finance.

T&S is looking to derive competitive advantage and commercial differentiation from the use of technology in our trading and middle office activity. This position will be part of the team building new applications to provide that capability.

A Full Stack Software Engineer contributes to, develops and maintains the digital products in our RPT Middle Office Technologies landscape. You work closely with other software engineers, product managers, ux designers and data engineers and our business partners. You actively participate in feature development, performance enhancements and offering technical support to other teams.

Key Accountabilities

Design sophisticated backend components, services, platforms, and Restful APIs for seamless communication with the front end.

Continuously reviewing the services and components and seeking opportunities for improvements.

Identifying and addressing Tech Debt.

Influencing and delivering the product roadmap to improve our Key Performance Indicators and deliver tangible business value.

Owning the team’s culture and ways of working, instilling a care for high quality code and tests and for implementing best practices.

Hands on development in Java and C#.

You work closely with key business users and stakeholders. Also, you work directly with the Tech Lead on the evolution of the current technology platform and the long-term strategy and roadmap.

This unique role is well positioned to create substantial value for the business and requires an individual with the right mix of software engineering and communication skills.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor / Master degree in computer science or equivalent experience

At least 1 - 3 years’ experience in IT industry with experience in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Hands on development experience in either Java or C# and Javascript

Well versed in Software Engineering development techniques and best practices like TDD, BDD.

Strong Software Engineering Design capabilities and understanding of Computational Complexity.

Strive for excellence and continuous improvement in software architecture, software delivery and best practices.

Strong experience in developing Cloud Native applications on different Platform as a Service solutions (e.g. GKE, Openshift, AEKS, Cloud Foundry & etc)

Database design and knowledge of PostgreSQL or My-SQL.

Desirable Criteria

Experience with large-scale messaging solutions such as Kafka, RabbitMQ, or ActiveMQ.

Experience in reactive applications programming constructs and Domain Driven Design.

Operational experience of running business critical systems.

Prior work experience on Event Sourcing or CQRS based solutions is a plus

Knowledge of Kubernetes Operator Framework, Istio, Knative Eventing and Anthos, enabling you to orchestrate and manage containerized microservices with precision.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

