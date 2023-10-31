Fundamentals Modelling & Innovation Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Fundamentals Modelling & Innovation (FM&I) analysts work as part of a global team in self-empowered, cross-discipline squads. We endeavor to continuously improve TA&I’s Analytics edge, developing and automating fundamentals models to enable our partners across T&S to respond more accurately, efficiently, and holistically to market events, improving commercial opportunities. You will play a key role working in diverse squads to develop innovative solutions to exciting business problems in a highly multifaceted commercial environment.Responsible for delivering analysis and modelling to provide commercial insights, leveraging relationships to stay up to date with internal developments in statistical techniques, whilst identifying process improvements and applying insights from the external environment.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Knowledge and experience in global energy markets with the ability to identify and prioritize fundamental and quantitative analysis/modelling that provides commercial insights to the trading organization.

Strong communication skills with the ability to communicate analytics to necessary team members and influence commercial decisions.

Develop and implement fundamental balances, pricing models and other tools to surface commercial opportunities within the low-carbon, power, gas, and oil markets, harnessing standard processes and advanced modelling techniques.

Engage with partners (traders and analysts) to ensure that solutions/models are optimal and deliver deep commercial insight.

Identify repetitive processes that can be standardized into modules that can be reused across projects.

Develop strong partnerships with trading and origination team members and market strategists to ensure critical information is captured and demonstrated in our models.

Act as a subject matter expert and ensure that knowledge and information is shared and embedded across all members of the trading analytics community.

Essential experience:

Undergraduate degree in STEM subject or quantitative field.

Knowledge of regional energy markets (e.g., low-carbon, oil, gas, LNG, or power).

Understanding of supply and demand drivers together with how physical and related financial instruments are traded.

Track record of working with traders or other business partners to create commercially actionable models.

Experience with a range of modelling techniques including, regression, time series analysis, forecast modelling and machine learning.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Experience using a coding language to develop models and analytical tools.

Experience manipulating and analyzing large, complex datasets.

Strong attention to detail.

Independent, creative problem solver that can find alternative solutions to complex problems.

Desire to continually improve with a passion to innovate and the ability to develop new analytical methodologies.

Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced, dynamic trading environment.

Desirable experience:

Practical knowledge of data engineering practices (designing and building robust data pipelines)

Knowledge of python and core libraries applicable to data science (e.g., pandas, numpy, statsmodels, scikit-learn, etc...)

Experience using visualization tools to surface analytics; Power BI and Plotly Dash preferred

Experience working with a data science platform; Dataiku preferred

Understanding of SQL

Experience working within an Agile squad

Experience as a market analyst

You will work with:

The team is embedded within diverse, multidisciplinary squads that exhibit a growth mindset and a passion to continually innovate and improve. Innovation is a core principle that we believe is critical to maintaining a competitive edge. We foster creative thinking and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone feels empowered, respected and treated fairly.

Why join us:

At bp, there are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.