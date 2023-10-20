Future Digital Innovators – Discovery Week - UK

Job summary

People & Culture



Business Support Group



Opportunity for future digital innovators to engage with and learn about bp's digital organisation and future careers opportunities.



We’re an innovation and technology company at heart. We harness the power of digital to revolutionise the way we deliver heat, light and mobility to the world.



Open to undergraduates from computer science, electronic engineering, mathematics, data science, physics and equivalent courses, you’ll hear from digital & technology leaders and explore an area of your choice.



During this paid programme you’ll discover the culture of bp and our diverse range of roles in this space!



You will also have the opportunity to network with and hear from our graduates about their roles and participate in workshops to help you improve your skills.



Participation offers a fast-track to technical interview for any of our internship opportunities within Digital the following year (eligibility criteria will apply).



Please note you are only be able to make one application to a bp insight opportunity (i.e. one of our Discovery Weeks) please think carefully about where you want to apply before submitting your application.

This programme is open to those due to graduate in 2024.

This insight week is planned to take place in our Sunbury office. We also will cover travel expenses and accommodation if your proximity to site means commuting is not viable.



If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



