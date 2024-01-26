Future Female Talent Scholarship Programme (Singapore)

Job summary

Our purpose is to reimagine energy for people and the planet. To succeed, we need to inspire and support the next generation of industry innovators. This is what our Future Female Talent Scholarship is all about.



Open to female students studying in Singapore , and graduating between December 2025 to July 2026 , our scholarship is a fascinating introduction to the energy industry where successful students will be taking part in various engagement and learning journeys this coming summer. The scholarship will support your undergraduate progress, while opening your eyes to the full range of opportunities that our business and sector offer.



On our scholarship, you’ll: learn about bp

be inspired by our strategy and 2050 aims

discover various career opportunities at bp

work with your peers on a group challenge

be helped to prepare for internship applications and your future career

To make a strong application, show us how our values match yours. If you’re successful in the process, you’ll join a series of engagement events between June to August 2024 – all designed to be a launchpad to our internships. Complete the program, and you’ll be rewarded with SGD 5000 to help you through your university studies.



Becoming one of our Future Female Talent Scholars, you will gain skills and knowledge that will help you to fast-track to a technical interview – getting you that bit closer to the 2025 summer internship programmes at bp. So take the first step, and apply today.

Applications close on 26 January 2024



