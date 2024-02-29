Future Skill and Learning Senior Advisor (Fixed-term)

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

People & Culture



HR Group



About bp

At bp, we’re reimaging energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring we attract, employ, and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there.

About the team

We’re a team of 14, supporting a diverse portfolio set including: agility; ethics and compliance; diversity, equity, and inclusion; Trading & Shipping and several bp enablers, for example, People & Culture and Communications and External Affairs. It involves collaboration within the team and with stakeholders, globally. We use agile ways of working to drive customer centricity, innovation, and sustainable pace. We’re team-focussed, value-focussed and values driven.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our team as Future Skill and Learning Senior Advisor - Systems Education! This is a fixed-term parental cover role for min. 18 months.

You will be accountable for the design and delivery of an impactful digital learning offer that enables bp employees to understand key processes and functionality of the core systems used in our Trading & Shipping business.

You'll engage with subject matter experts in our systems education team and across the business to understand processes and systems, issues, and skill gaps, and prioritize and build impactful learning interventions. You’ll measure the impact of the learning offer, maintain it, and improve it across the product lifecycle.

We’re looking for someone who’s passionate about customer-centricity, design and technology and dedicated to making a difference through delivery of impactful learning experiences.

About the location:

We offer some flexibility with the role location in one of our bp offices. We’re open to receive applications from candidates based in Hungary and India. We’re embracing hybrid working, meaning this position is split between remote and office working.

What you’ll deliver

Being responsible for implementing the transition of virtual instructor-led courses to online modules for our trading business. This may be through a variety of methods, including digital products, performance support tools, and community building. Actively participates in agile design processes and works with colleagues across bp.

In this role, you will:

Engage with stakeholders as a trusted advisor to understand their learning needs and ensure the right learning offers are deployed through grow@bp (our learning experience platform) and my talent and learning (our learning management system).

Design and develop digital solutions, using a range of authoring tools including Articulate 360, Rise and Camtasia.

Partner with and across the talent function to test products, and benchmark against internal/external best practices.

Develop ways to gather data to measure the impact of learning solutions. Seek input from others on how to improve impact and performance.

Use data insights and feedback to improve offers and identify future trends for specific audiences.

Use Business maps (Kanbanize) to create transparency, applies the bp value frame to prioritize work, and sets work-in-progress limits.

What you will need to be successful:

Relevant qualification or depth of experience in Human Resource Development, Business, or another related field.

Excellent performance consulting, stakeholder management and communication skills.

Experience designing and developing online learning content and performance support tools, with a focus on delivering customer-centric, impactful learning solutions, is essential.

Experience using online authoring tools, for example: Articulate 360, Rise and Camtasia.

Demonstrated ability to create clear and concise content from complex processes, workflows, and systems.

Senior learning advisor roles typically require 5+ years’ experience in strategic talent development in a large corporate organization. We’ll also consider candidates with less talent development experience if they have a passion for learning, strong learning agility with deep knowledge of creating online learning content.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Communication, Critical Thinking, Data Analysis, eLearning Design, Influencing, Learning content design and management, Learning Content Development, Learning Design, Performance Consulting, Problem Solving, Quality Metrics, Stakeholder Management



