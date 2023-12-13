Job summary

People & Culture



HR Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Future Skills & Learning Senior Advisor

In this role You will:

Engages with stakeholders as a trusted advisor to understand their learning needs and ensure the right learning offers are deployed.

Operationalizes the curation, design and maintenance of learning offers and the learning matrix for low carbon and sustainability in partnership with relevant stakeholders.

Focuses on delivery for identified audiences, based on skills need and bp’s strategic direction. This will include low carbon technologies (e.g. offshore wind), as well as skill areas (e.g. business and market development skills)

Partner to maintain, review and update the ‘discover net zero’ portal (houses bp’s low carbon and sustainability learning resources).

Develops and implements plans to refine the skills taxonomy, working with business leaders, subject matter experts and others.

Partners with and across the talent function to consult on low carbon and sustainability challenges.

Works as project squad member for agile projects across skills cluster areas. This may also extend to being the product owner for specific low carbon projects.

Focuses on implementation and improvement of current offers, and identification of future trends for specific audiences.

Develops ways to gather data to measure impact of learning solutions – formal and informal learning. Seeks input from others on how to improve impact and performance.

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Relevant qualification or experience

Experience in strategic talent development

Experience with Cornerstone or Degreed is a plus

Excellent performance consulting, stakeholder management and communication skills

Analytical thinking, project and programme management

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



