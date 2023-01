Job summary

This role is responsible for the building and delivering of innovative learning & performance products. Partnering with skills clusters to identify, collaborate and support the product development cycle with strong input on both UX & UI

Key Accountabilities:



Working in partnership with the Capability clusters to create, curate, design and develop interactive and user-friendly performance focused learning solutions

Manage the product lifecycle in partnership with the product owner including design thinking, build, performance testing and deployment to learners (including LMS/ LXP)

Work to defined and implement best practice agile processes, workflows, effective content production and implementation of up to date development & technologies and methodologies

Creating storyboards/scripts and production-ready content

Own a Digital curated learning asset library for your relevant cluster to ensure the team has a focused available selection of the latest and most relevant curated content

Collaborating with other members of the Shared Hub to brainstorm, problem-solve, and peer review the teams' work.

Working with subject matter experts to produce the right content for production

Producing quality eLearning course material, including course design documents, course outlines, course descriptions, PowerPoint slides, diagrams, interactive exercises

Understanding of the principles of cognitive science/ psychology behind learning and applying these through the use of different methodologies

Keeps product owners, stakeholders and team informed on progress through stand-ups & agile methodology

Use Azure Dev Ops board to ensure accurate tracking and status of current workload including backlog management

Quality management: ensures content and learning experiences meet our learners needs ensuring we hear the voice of the learner

Essential Education:



Usually requires Honors degree

Essential Experience & Job Requirements:



5 - 10 years’ experience in learning and development. Relevant product development experience with a good understanding in best of class outcomes. Strong performance consulting, stakeholder management and communication skills and a focus on delivering pragmatic learning solutions in response to business challenges are essential. A good track record of innovative product development

Experience of using key learning product development authoring tools including – Adobe creative cloud, articulate rise & 360.

Business skills include: Analytical thinking, business acumen, change management, communication and influence, decision making, problem solving, project and programme management, stakeholder management, business partnering and strong creativity experience.

Desirable Criteria:



Relevant qualifications to support product development with an agile mindset and methodologies, innovation & performance outcome-based learning experiences

Diversity Statement:





At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.