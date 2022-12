Job summary

At bp, our people are our most important asset. People & culture discovers, empowers, energizes and cares for our brilliant people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you.





About the opportunity:



We are now looking for a Future Skills & Learning Senior Advisor - Engineering and Applied Sciences , who will be responsible for supporting the development and delivery of Talent and/or Learning solutions, frameworks, tools, systems and processes.



In this role, as the successful candidate, you will have the great opportunity to use your sound technical capabilities to play an active role in talent development projects, develop plans and proposals and test and deliver cost-effective learning and development solutions. You will enable it also through product management, product testing and benchmarking against internal/external best practices.



You will also support the ongoing maintenance and development of the Engineering and Applied Sciences skills cluster taxonomy and act as the product owner for relevant learning solutions. You will own the course catalogue and be responsible for upkeep, addition and removal of courses and sessions.





About the location:



The role will be based in the United Kingdom - Sunbury office, and we're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working.