Future Skills and Learning Lead

Entity:People & Culture
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for supporting the delivery of Talent and/or Learning solutions, frameworks, and processes, using advanced capabilities in this space to support the development of appropriate strategies and methodologies, measuring performance, driving solutions and projects, understanding and responding to business needs and applying best practices and past experiences.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Do you want to work building transformational capability working with iconic global branded business, within the bp group, to build the capabilities needed for its next century? This role works to align on and build common and high value skills across a diverse global set of markets.
Support the People and Culture business partnering team to drive adoption of the new learning platform - Degreed
The role will require your experience of working in truly global, matrix organizations as it interfaces and leads a network of in market teams tasked with building skills, embedding processes and enabling digital tools.
You’re likely to have had experience as a development or change leader with a track recoding in building enduring capability. You’ll be passionate about the customer and able to connect our strategy to into actions by creating the right relationships internationally and developing our people with the skills for tomorrow.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.