Future Skills and Learning Lead

People & Culture



HR Group



Responsible for supporting the delivery of Talent and/or Learning solutions, frameworks, and processes, using advanced capabilities in this space to support the development of appropriate strategies and methodologies, measuring performance, driving solutions and projects, understanding and responding to business needs and applying best practices and past experiences.



Do you want to work building transformational capability working with iconic global branded business, within the bp group, to build the capabilities needed for its next century? This role works to align on and build common and high value skills across a diverse global set of markets.

You can identify what will really move the dial - Supports the performance consulting process to understand current and future strategic needs of established consumer facing businesses with growth objectives such as Castrol

Drives the standardization and modernization of learning offers including wider organization programs and helps the business priorities and deploy learning resources within a framework to support the commercial development of bp.

Project manages the prioritization of internal skill building, skill partnership and acquisition activity in support of growth agendas in businesses such as Castrol

Strategic direction, curation, design and maintenance of portfolios of learning offers (global and local) in partnership with the creative team and other customers.

Engages bp businesses to identify and champion business Subject Matter Expert (SMEs) relationships

Leads global networks and cross-cultural communities of practice, containing subject matter and skill experts across bp and leverages this to deliver commercial gain

Acts as the product owner in the agile design process to deliver learning solutions that solve business problems. Also participates as a squad member for more complex agile projects across other skills clusters or parts of P&C.

Support the People and Culture business partnering team to drive adoption of the new learning platform - Degreed

Be an interface between teams in the Castrol and central marketing business unit and the group talent organization and learning organization within it. This role will also be a senior team member of the Pune based Future skills and learning team, coaching, developing and providing local representation on behalf of the wider skills development organisation

The role will require your experience of working in truly global, matrix organizations as it interfaces and leads a network of in market teams tasked with building skills, embedding processes and enabling digital tools.

You’re likely to have had experience as a development or change leader with a track recoding in building enduring capability. You’ll be passionate about the customer and able to connect our strategy to into actions by creating the right relationships internationally and developing our people with the skills for tomorrow.

International Project management in a marketing or product environment

Exceptional stakeholder management

Agility principles

Cross cultural communication,

Experience and depth in sales, marketing or supply chain management organisations,

Experience of learning and development of internal and external partners/reps/distributors/franchisee) networks

Experience of transformation and strategic implementation

Change management

Problem solving

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



