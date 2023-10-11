Future Women Leaders – Discovery Week - UK

Job summary

Open to female undergraduates from any discipline, you'll spend time networking and hearing from female leaders. You'll also discover the culture of bp, our diverse range of roles and explore an area of your choice.



Diversity and inclusion is the key to success at bp - and this paid programme is just one of the ways we're addressing our gender diversity balance.



You will also get an opportunity to hear from our graduates about their roles and participate in workshops to help you improve your skills.



Participation offers a fast-track to technical interview for any of our internship opportunities the following year (eligibility criteria will apply).



This programme is open to those due to graduate in 2026.



Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.