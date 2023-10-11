Site traffic information and cookies

Future Women Leaders – Discovery Week - UK

  • Location United Kingdom - Sunbury
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code RQ069371
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Summary:

Open to female undergraduates from any discipline, you'll spend time networking and hearing from female leaders. You'll also discover the culture of bp, our diverse range of roles and explore an area of your choice.


Job Description:

Diversity and inclusion is the key to success at bp - and this paid programme is just one of the ways we're addressing our gender diversity balance.
 
Open to female undergraduates from any discipline, you'll spend time networking and hearing from female leaders. You'll also discover the culture of bp, our diverse range of roles and explore an area of your choice.

You will also get an opportunity to hear from our graduates about their roles and participate in workshops to help you improve your skills.

Participation offers a fast-track to technical interview for any of our internship opportunities the following year (eligibility criteria will apply).

This programme is open to those due to graduate in 2026.

Other information   
Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.  

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.  


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


