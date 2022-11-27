Grade IResponsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.
GA Analyst is accountable in resolving complex issues as and when necessary, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analysis while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.
Key accountabilities: