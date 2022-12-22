Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



GA, Analyst is accountable in resolving complex issues as and when necessary, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analysis while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Key accountabilities:

Support significantly larger and/or more complex entities and has a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to execute activities effectively

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses through liaison with the Statutory Tax teams and external auditors if required

Monitor open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff

Review reports generated by the ARC Account Executives to validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission in a timely manner if necessary

Resolve or further escalate any complex issues faced

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Develop a good understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the respective parties

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when necessary

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and directing work, and providing feedback and coaching to team members

Qualified Chartered Accountant is mandatory

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field

Minimum of 4-6 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting

English language competency