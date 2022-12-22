Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



GA Analyst is accountable in resolving complex issues as and when necessary, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Key Accountabilities



Support significantly larger and/or more complex entities and has a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment to execute activities effectively.

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g., ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Core working of Joint Venture (Accounting & Reporting)-Communicating with stakeholders both internal and external

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses through liaison with the Statutory Tax teams and external auditors if required.

Monitor open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff

Review reports generated by the ARC Account Executives to validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission in a timely manner if necessary.

Resolve or further escalate any complex issues faced

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly, and year-end close

Support customers in having a good understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the respective parties

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when necessary

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning, and directing work, and providing feedback and coaching to team members

Key Challenges

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Managing the day-to-day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload if necessary.

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly changing reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses

High level of familiarity with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entities

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g., ACCA, CPA, CIMA)

Minimum of 4 to 6 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting

Preferred Criteria