This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Grade I 5 Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade I 5Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



Job Description:

The GA, Analyst is accountable should have been good hold and knowledge on SAP system (S/4 HANA) with resolving complex issues as and when necessary, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate UAT & result of SAP Implementation, statutory accounts and tax analyses while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key accountabilities:



Knowledge on SAP system (S/4 HANA) in FI Module, Understanding of various Transaction codes and their functionality and impact.

Support with technical expertise during SAP implementation project

Support on UAT testing and review of output during different phases of SAP Implementation project

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g., ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings, Joint Venture Accounting including receivables and payables etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses through liaison with the Statutory Tax teams and external auditors if required.

Monitor open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff.

Review reports generated by the ARC Account Executives to validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission in a timely manner if necessary.

Resolve or further escalate any complex issues faced.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Support customers in having a good understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the respective parties.

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when necessary.

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and directing work, and providing feedback and coaching to team members.

Shift timings: should be flexible to work and support 3:00 pm to 12:00 am IST hours

Key Challenges:

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Managing the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload if necessary.

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly changing reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses.

High level of familiarity with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entities.

Essential education and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g., ACCA, CPA, CIMA)

Minimum of 6-8 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting

SAP (S/4 HANA), BEx Analyzer, Analysis for Office, system experience

Preferred criteria:



Knowledge and worked on SAP Implementation project

Strong Excel skill, basic of SQL would be an added advantage

Shared service centre experience



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.