Job summary

Grade I 4 Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues through financial reporting, forecasting/planning, advising on policy and compliance and working with relevant stakeholders and teams across the business to effectively contribute to a range of finance activities.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

GA, Analyst is accountable in resolving complex issues as and when necessary, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analysis while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key accountabilities:

Support significantly larger and/or more complex entities and has a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to execute activities effectively

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses through liaison with the Statutory Tax teams and external auditors if required

Monitor open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff

Review reports generated to validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission in a timely manner if necessary

Resolve or further escalate any complex issues faced

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Develop a good understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the respective parties

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when necessary

Working hours (US shift - 3pm to 12am (non-month end days) and 6pm to 3am IST during month end closing)

Essential education and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA)

Minimum of 4 to 6 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting

Preferred criteria:

Shared service center experience

SAP, JDE system experience



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

