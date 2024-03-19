GA Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Results / Accountabilities

Support significantly larger and/or more complex entities and has a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to complete activities effectively.

Coordinate the timely and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses through liaison with the Statutory Tax teams and external auditors if required.

Monitor open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff.

Review reports generated by the ARC Account Executives to validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission in a timely manner if vital.

Resolve or further advance any complex issues faced.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Support customers in having a good understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the respective parties.

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Liaise with senior collaborators internally and externally as and when necessary.

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and advising work, and providing feedback and coaching to team members.

Key Challenges

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Handling the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload if necessary.

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly.

Collaborating closely with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly evolving reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses.

High level of familiarity with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entitled

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

GBS Teams

GBS Business Partners

External

Auditors

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 3 - 5 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

SAP, JDE system experience.

Leadership Competencies

Value Expertise

Develop capability through continual learning: Proactively develops the expertise of themselves and others and encourages and supports a climate of continual learning.

Energise People

Cultivate effective partnership and collaboration: Facilitates effective partnership and builds collaborative relationships internally and externally.

Act Decisively

Demonstrate steadfast drive and determination: Continually demonstrates a real hunger and aim to achieve, high levels of energy and a proven resilience, and understands and owns the impact of this on others.

Deliver Results

Lead risk and drive safe, reliable and efficient operations: Proactively handles risks and insists on sustained operational excellence.

Own your success

Responsible for delivering innovative business outcomes

Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery

Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big

Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future

Values collaboration and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious

Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies

Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experience

Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Develop cross-functional teamwork in support of One Finance

Digital first

Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.