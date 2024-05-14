Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The GA, Analyst is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end-to-end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally.

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Managing the day-to-day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.