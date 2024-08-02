GA, Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Results / Accountabilities



Support significantly larger and/or more sophisticated entities and has understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment to complete activities optimally.

Coordinate the timely and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings, Additional and Supplementary Data reporting etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies, and procedures.

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses through liaison with the Statutory Tax teams and external auditors if required.

Supervise open and items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff.

Review reports generated by the ARC Account Executives to validate data and provide required input while ensuring submission in a timely manner if required.

Resolve or further raise any sophisticated issues faced.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly, and year-end close.

Support customers in having understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the respective parties.

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when vital.

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning, and advising work, and providing feedback and mentoring team members.

Key Challenges



Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business to be able to deliver high quality service.

Managing the day-to-day work activities of the team and ensuring the vital skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload if vital.

High level of familiarity with the systems used to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances accurately.

Collaborating closely with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly evolving reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses.

High level of familiarity with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entities

Any Other Relevant Information

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

GBS Teams

GBS Business Partners

External

Auditor

Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in business, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA) (Preferred)

Minimum of 4 - 7 years of proven experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Required Criteria

English language proficiency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

SAP system experience



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.