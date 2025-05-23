Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Purpose of role:
The GA, Analyst is responsible for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance.
Key Results / Accountabilities
Handle and coordinate the reconciliation of the systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.
Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.
Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been escalated, or further raise to the vital parties.
Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.
Liaise with senior partners internally and externally.
Key Challenges
Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.
Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business be able to deliver high quality service.
Leading the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the vital skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a fast paced and sophisticated workload.
High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances accurately.
Collaborating closely with customers and colleagues in different locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring meticulous coordination between teams.
Leading team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems.
Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, BP globally etc)
This position’s primary interfaces are:
Internal
FBT teams
FBT business partners
External
Auditors
Qualification & Experience and Competencies
Education and Experience
Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.
Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. MIA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA).
Minimum of 5 - 6 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.
Minimum of 4 - 5 years’ experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.
Required Criteria
English language proficiency.
Willing to work in all time zones/ shifts including US
Open to working on weekends, if requisite by business
Preferred Criteria
Shared service centre experience.
JDE/SAP system experience.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}
Skills:
