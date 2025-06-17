This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In India, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Ethics and Compliance Team and advance your career as an GA Analyst!

Purpose of Role:

The General Accounting ARC Analyst is responsible to resolve difficult issues as and when vital, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, support PEC functionality and activities and support the delivery of timely and accurate group, statutory accounts and tax analyses while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance. They are responsible for the resolution of reconciliations, BSA, regulatory reporting and plan related queries and actions, external audit support and work closely with the embedded finance team in the entities to which they are assigned ​

Responsibilities:

Support significantly larger and/or more sophisticated entities and has knowledge of the nature of the business and the economic environment to implement activities optimally.

Coordinate the timely and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Supervise open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff.

Review reports generated by the ARC Account Executives to validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission in a timely manner if vital.

Resolve or further intensify any sophisticated issues faced.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Support customers in having a good understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the respective parties.

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Liaise with senior partners internally and externally as and when vital.

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and advising work, and providing feedback and mentor to team members

Key Challenges:

Issues and queries are at times difficult and multi-faceted to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability

Ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.

Tailor communication style to suit the audience

Develop understanding of the partner organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Collaborating closely with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly circumstances, changing reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses.

High level of familiarity with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entities

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Ability to meet month-end close

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Good interpersonal skills - attention to detail Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven record of value added.

Minimum of 3 - 5 year's of experience in general and/or financial accounting

Required Criteria:

English language competency

Preferred Criteria:

Shared service centre experience

General accounting experience

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



