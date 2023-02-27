Grade HResponsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.
Purpose
The GA, Senior Analyst is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.
Key Results / Accountabilities
Ensure accurate and timely delivery of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs
Support timely and accurate monthly group reporting
Support timely and accurate reporting of quarterly and annual results as per companies act and Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement
Support timely and accurate compilation of tax accounts and tax audit forms
Interface with auditors for all audits of CIL and other entities. To manage audit process to eliminate issues, and ensure smooth audit if any
Support in compliance of books of accounts with Group Accounting Policies and Indian Accounting Standards, wherever applicable
Manage monthly/quarterly close related activities for CIL and BPISPL and ensure that the timelines as specified are adhered to. Perform analytical reviews to ensure accuracy and completeness of the numbers
To support in ensuring internal controls for all reporting activities
Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected
Regularly track and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties
Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team
Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally
Accountabilities
Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems
Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and mindsets
Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity
Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions
Key Challenges
Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels
Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service
High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly
Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams
Managing team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems
Qualification & Experience and Competencies
Education and Experience
Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting
Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g., CA, ICWA)
Minimum of 8 to 10 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting
Minimum of 2 - 3 years’ experience in leading, developing and coaching teams
JDE/SAP system experience