Job summary

Grade HResponsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



Purpose



The GA, Senior Analyst is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Key Results / Accountabilities

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs

Support timely and accurate monthly group reporting

Support timely and accurate reporting of quarterly and annual results as per companies act and Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement

Support timely and accurate compilation of tax accounts and tax audit forms

Interface with auditors for all audits of CIL and other entities. To manage audit process to eliminate issues, and ensure smooth audit if any

Support in compliance of books of accounts with Group Accounting Policies and Indian Accounting Standards, wherever applicable

Manage monthly/quarterly close related activities for CIL and BPISPL and ensure that the timelines as specified are adhered to. Perform analytical reviews to ensure accuracy and completeness of the numbers

To support in ensuring internal controls for all reporting activities

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected

Regularly track and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally



Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and mindsets

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions



Key Challenges

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service

High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams

Managing team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems



Qualification & Experience and Competencies



Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g., CA, ICWA)

Minimum of 8 to 10 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting

Minimum of 2 - 3 years’ experience in leading, developing and coaching teams

JDE/SAP system experience

