GA, Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The GA, Analyst is accountable in resolving complex issues as and when necessary, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Job Description:

Key Results / Accountabilities

Primarily responsible for bpTSI activities accurate and timely delivery of end-to-end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts revivable, credit, accounts payables (i.e. journal posting, GL Maintenance, system postings, reporting etc.)

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Support customers in having a good understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the respective parties.

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Analyse time writing data and providing SWO budgetary control.

Ensure the leadership team have visibility of time writing activity and have sufficient awareness of any emerging issues or interventions needed to mitigate cost recovery risks.

Facilitate communications and engagement within the business to ensure full compliance with time-writing.

Ensure the business is compliant with timely, quality time writing use available finance tools for insights and analysis of activity sets and resource utilization.

As an SME, partner with Finance to ensure costs of activities show up correctly which leads to cost recovery protection.

Have full visibility on outstanding/missing hours each month and able to effectively follow this up and take appropriate action.

Confident using finance tools like GT1, Celonis, Power App approval tool and are adaptable to other IT systems.

Publish a report for the LT using PowerBI depending on business need

Support significantly larger and/or more complex entities and has a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment to execute activities effectively.

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses through liaison with the Statutory Tax teams and external auditors if required.

Monitor open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff.

Resolve or further escalate any complex issues faced.

Key Challenges

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Managing the day-to-day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload if necessary.

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly changing reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses.

High level of familiarity with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entities.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum of 6 - 8 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Required Criteria

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

SAP, JDE system experience.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



