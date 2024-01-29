GA, Senior Analyst

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



Job Description:

Key Results / Accountabilities

Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, Direct and Indirect Tax Compliances including but not limited to Calculation of tax liabilities/refunds, advising on AP/AR teams on Tax codes, preparation of various tax returns, resolving audit queries and supporting Regional ARC team for Audit submissions, etc. in accordance with SLAs.

Closely working with Tax teams (Direct and Indirect Taxes) to support on Tax compliances and various assessments and investigations by the tax authorities.

Manage and co-ordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Sound knowledge on SAP, AO tools

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally.

Ensure timely communication and escalation of significant issues to process managers.

Proactively support Organisational Change initiatives and constantly review processes for efficiencies by challenging status-quo of existing processes/practices.