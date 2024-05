GA, Senior Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities :

Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, Payroll accounting & reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

End to End knowledge of US Payroll accounting & reporting, IDOCs validation & Payroll financialization, Payroll Intercompany, Expat Billing, Recharge Program billing, Payroll Funding & Forecast.

Expertise in Blackline, Segment Controls Sign-off, BSA Assurance, SOX Audit & Payroll Reconciliation.

Lead US Payroll Integration Project. Actively involved in migrations & data testing and provide sign-off in UAT & Production. Sound exposure of Payroll Systems(Celonis, BOSS Tool, Splunk)

Handle and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been called out, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Sound knowledge on SAP, AO tools

Liaise with senior collaborators internally and externally.

Leadership & Supervisory;

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation’s policies and applicable laws, including: Plan, assign and advise on work for team members. Set goals and clarity expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals where required with direct reports. Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent. Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the teams and ensure competency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts. Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.



Assign work to team members and manage resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations



Skills:

