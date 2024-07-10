GA, Senior Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Purpose of Role:

The Senior Business ARC Analyst supervises a team comprising of professionals and is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Results / Accountabilities

Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) liaising with SLAs

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been raised, or further escalate to the vital parties.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Sound knowledge on SAP, AO tools

Liaise with senior partners internally and externally

Leadership & Supervisory

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation’s policies and applicable laws, including: Plan, assign and advise on work for team members. Set goals and clarity expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals where required with direct reports. Coach team to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback team to support long term career development and retention of key talent. Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the teams and ensure competency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts. Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.



Assign work to team members and handle resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations.

Key Challenges

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a strong understanding of customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Handling the day to day work activities of team and ensuring the vital skills and experience are available to meet challenges of a demanding and sophisticated load.

Familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, etc.) Maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly.

Collaborating closely with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using varios ystems requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Leading team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, BP globally etc)

This covers Key Decisions and to what extent? Types of relationship internally and externally that the person required maintaining contact with.

This position’s primary interfaces are: Internal GBS teams GBS business partners External Auditors



Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. CA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA, MBA Finance).

Minimum of 10 - 15 years of proven experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Minimum of 4 -5 years of proven experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

Required Criteria

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

JDE/SAP system experience.

Leadership Competencies

Value Expertise

Develop and garner respect for professional excellence: Respected for possessing and being able to pragmatically apply an appropriately high level of technical, functional or operational expertise, and proactive in developing the expertise of team

Energise People

Develop effective partnership and collaboration: Facilitates and build collaborative relationships internally and externally.

Act Conclusively

Set clear direction, priorities and boundaries: Moves themselves and others to effective action through clear business objectives and good understanding of the context and strategic direction of the business.

Deliver Results

Handle risk and drive safe, reliable and efficient operations: Proactively runs risks and insists on sustained operational excellence.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.