GA, Senior Analyst

The Senior GA Analyst supervises a team comprising of professionals and is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.
Assign work to team members and handle resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations.
Leading team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems.
Value Expertise
Develop and garner respect for professional excellence: Respected for possessing and being able to pragmatically apply an appropriately high level of technical, functional or operational expertise, and proactive in developing the expertise of team
Energise People
Develop effective partnership and collaboration: Facilitates and build collaborative relationships internally and externally.
Act Conclusively
Set clear direction, priorities and boundaries: Moves themselves and others to effective action through clear business objectives and good understanding of the context and strategic direction of the business.
Deliver Results
Handle risk and drive safe, reliable and efficient operations: Proactively runs risks and insists on sustained operational excellence.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business operational improvement, Commercial Competence, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
