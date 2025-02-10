GA Senior Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

The Sr. Business ARC Analyst responsible for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, performance reporting, Internal and external audits and direct/indirect tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Results / Accountabilities

Performance reporting and tax accounting (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

To support timely and accurate monthly group reporting · To support timely and accurate reporting of quarterly and annual results · To support timely and accurate compilation of tax accounts and tax audit forms · To interface with auditors for all audits. To handle audit process to eliminate issues, and ensure smooth audit if any. · To support in compliance of books of accounts with Group Accounting Policies and Indian Accounting Standards, wherever applicable

Handle monthly/quarterly close related activities and ensure that the timelines as specified are adhered to. Perform analytical reviews to ensure accuracy and completeness of the numbers.

Ensuring internal controls for all reporting activities

To lead internal and External audit till finalisation

Assisting to Sr. Management on business aspects/management dashboards/data analysis

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been raised, or further advance to the nvitalparties.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally

Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and mindsets.

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities

Key Challenges

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Managing the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Managing team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, BP globally etc)

This covers Key Decisions and to what extent? Types of relationship internally and externally that the person required maintaining contact with.

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

-GBS teams

-GBS business partners

External

-Auditors

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience

Recognised professional accounting qualification – CA/MBA/M.Com/CPA/ACCA/B.Com

Minimum of 8-10 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting, audit finalisation.

Required Criteria

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

JDE/SAP system experience.



