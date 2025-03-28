GA, Senior Analyst

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Senior Business ARC Analyst supervises a team comprising of professionals and is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Results / Accountabilities

Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Develop the annual plans and budget for own team in support of the overall planning and budgeting for GBS Finance.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally

Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, presenting, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and mindsets.

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both embracing agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to build breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, embrace new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Key Challenges

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Managing the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the vital skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a fast paced and sophisticated workload.

High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances accurately.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Managing team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact

This covers Key Decisions and to what extent? Types of relationship internally and externally that the person required maintaining contact with.

This position’s primary interfaces are:

-Internal

GBS teams

GBS business partners

-External

Auditors

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in commerce.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. MIA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 6 - 7 years’ experience in general or financial accounting.

Required Criteria

English language proficiency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

JDE/SAP system experience.