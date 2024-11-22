GA/ARC Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Job Description:

The GA, Senior Analyst supervises a team comprising of professionals and is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Managing the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Managing team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Responsibilities:

Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Develop the annual plans and budget for own team in support of the overall planning and budgeting for GBS Finance.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally.

Leadership & Supervisory;

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation’s policies and applicable laws, including:

Plan, assign and advise on work for team members.

Set goals and clarity expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals where required with direct reports.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation

Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent.

Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the teams and ensure competency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts.

Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

Assign work to team members and manage resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

-GBS teams

-GBS business partners

External

-Auditors

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. MIA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 8- 10 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Minimum of 4 - 5 years’ experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

Required Criteria

English language competency.

Willing to work in all time zones/ shifts including US time zones

Open to weekend working, if requisite by business

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

SAP system experience.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.