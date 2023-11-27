GAM Account Manager China

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Responsible for leading the strategic development of differentiated and advanced offers and value propositions for identified Accounts nationally / globally and across the multiple sources of value to deliver extraordinary performance for both BP and the Account, creating competitive advantage, developing long term relationships and creating future growth, whilst ensuring that relevant sales capability exists within the organisation. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



• Accountable for the development and management of the regional strategic relationship with partner OEMs and business development opportunities w Ford, Volvo and JLR, providing support in the delivery of the overall account strategy and performance targets by coordinating the cross functional accounts network in China on a strategic level across bp and the partners. Building and maintaining outstanding relationships at senior level.



• Strategy and Plan: Understanding the specifics of Ford, Volvo and JLR strategy in China and supporting the development of detailed response aligned with the bp strategic goals. Developing the account strategy and plan to extract maximum balanced value for and from the partner in the region by providing mutually successful offers and solutions; Deploying China account plan with Account Leadership Team to ensure objectives and resources are aligned with their strategic direction and plan.



• Performance: Setting, monitoring and holding accountability for setting and delivery of financial targets for the account in line with bp`s strategy for relevant C&P businesses in China, supporting the definition of the strategic collaboration value strands and parameters and completing the agreement(s) as needed. Ensuring the strategic collaboration is driven.



• Account offer and deal making: Working with rest of Global Account Management, Regional Key Account Management, C&P businesses, functions and other entities in bp, coordinating the development and implementation of offers across different work streams ensuring there is proper alignment with each Groups strategy; with respect to activities within Ford, Volvo and JLR in China. Negotiating new product launch offers and aftersales agreements in the region.



• Leadership: Coordinate the regional account partner teams to maintain close client relationship, develop growth opportunities and deliver products and solutions, a champion of bp`s new purpose and ambition.

Minimum graduate degree or equivalent experience or equivalent required, MBA or related post graduate qualification or equivalent desirable.

Extensive experience of developing and leading senior level relationships.

Successful track-record of customer relationship development in diverse and challenging environments in advanced Key Account Management. Ability to develop a strategic, comprehensive global account strategy.

Experience in fuels, lubricants or automotive engineering which has been used to build close and credible commercial relationships and offers.

Experience and/or deep understanding of mobility trends, decarbonisation roadmaps, new digital business models and automotive & energy partnership models.

Well experienced in leading complementary teams (including Senior Level Leaders);

Proficiency in critical thinking, influence and relationship;

Deep understanding of global and regional aspects of automotive industry and mobility trends;

Role model the bp Values and Behaviours

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



