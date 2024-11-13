GAM Account Manager

Job summary

The role manages and develops OEM/Account relationships in AsPac, delivering sustainable, long-term value from the lubricants business and for wider C&P. The role is responsible for the management of specific OEM/Accounts at regional headquarter level and plays a pivotal role in managing comprehensive partnership and develop business opportunities with major Chinese and Japanese OEMs.

Accountable for development and management of the regional strategic relationship and business development with Chinese and Japanese OEMs.

Responsible to create regional account plan and land commercial deals to drive long term value delivery for bp and partners in the region.

Manage the delivery of the overall account strategy and performance targets by coordinating the cross functional accounts network in the region.

Manage all aftermarket business with OEM/Account– supporting commercial negotiations, price setting and portfolio negotiations within the markets.

Activate key account plans to deliver these objectives, both centrally and via the countries, focusing on: Identifying critical customer needs and developing value propositions to meet them. Stakeholder and relationship management across all functions both internally and within the customer network, HSSEQ and ethical compliance.

Provide coaching, mentoring support and leadership to National KAMs/other stakeholders in country to ensure the successful execution of the key account plans. This will include joint customer and NSC visits.

Act as a single point of escalation to resolve complex customer issues which cannot be effectively managed in country/by other impacted functions.

Minimum graduate degree or equivalent experience required, MBA or related post graduate qualification or equivalent desirable.

Extensive experience in global auto OEMs key account management and their value chain management.

Significant experience in senior key account management role

Leading high performing sales teams (desirable)

Managing large and complex negotiations

Deep understanding of the automotive sector and aftermarket dynamics.

Lubricants experience (desirable)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.