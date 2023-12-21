GBS Construction Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



Responsible for managing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.



As part of our Global Offshore Wind Foundations Team, you will join our Mona and Morgan projects which are developing new offshore wind projects in the Irish Sea in a joint venture with EnBW. These multi-billion pound developments have a potential generating capacity of around 3 gigawatt (GW) – enough to power around 3.4 million homes.

As Construction Manager, you will be accountable for preparation for and construction of Gravity Based Substructure (GBS) foundation. This will include setting the construction strategy, informing the design and consenting processes, establishing a team, completing yard preparation, constructing the foundation and handing over to the T&I team.

The successful candidate will build a culture that enables high quality foundation delivery by Contractors and run works with project multi-functional and cross-discipline organizations. This role is essential in ensuring safe construction operations and will act as the site safety lead.

Reports to the Foundation Package Manager and is a member of the Package Leadership Team. The Foundation Construction Manager will lead a diverse construction management team to achieve construction quality and construction performance and ensure delivery of construction targets that include site HSSE performance, regulations compliance, and achievement of construction cost & schedule targets through to mechanical completion.

Key Accountabilities:

Safety Leadership

Responsible for leading safe project construction performance by defining and performing to the HSE standards and performance targets on the construction sites.

Site Safety Leader responsible for driving safety performance ahead of field entry and through work in the field.

Promotes HSE campaigns along with HSE manager.

Construction Leadership

Leads construction strategy and work scope development then ensures delivery within the plan (including organizational change).

Responsible for ensuring best construction practices and relevant lessons from other BP projects are applied by the project.

Works hand in hand with Engineering, Transport & Installation and Operations to establish the most efficient path through the project.

Leads team integration and team alignment with all parties/ groups associated with project construction goals.

Responsible for building and caring for the diverse JV construction team including learning and development opportunities.

Supports the Construction team to define and deliver their specific construction responsibilities.

Proactively builds mutually helpful working relationships with a broad range of customers.

Push the boundaries of how we work by embracing agile methodologies and effectively applying them to lead value conversations

Works with the Package Manager to establish resource frame.

Performance management

Sets performance targets for construction and manages construction activities and contractor(s) performance against these targets, intervening as needed to ensure they are met.

Continually looks ahead to identify construction execution risks and ensures that risks to construction delivery are optimally mitigated or eliminated.

Supervises construction efficiency and generates a set of working KPIs.

Verification

Responsibility for endorsing project construction costs/estimates and construction schedules.

Leads verification of Contractor construction documentation, for compliance with contract and standards

Has overall responsibility for ensuring construction quality delivers to the prescribed standards.

Ensures that all JV construction processes are there and being followed.

Ensures the full and accurate implementation of the construction execution plans.

Ensures that appropriate assurance and control processes are in place prior to proceeding with significant construction activities.

Provides assurance to Package Manager that construction requirements are satisfied.

Leads construction reviews (and contributes to other functional reviews) and implements the construction self-verification programme, particularly for the start of new activity.

Crucial Education:

Engineering degree or equivalent

PMP, Chartered Engineering (or equivalent) qualification

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Extensive & demonstrated experience of leading major energy project construction works through FEED & Implement stages.

Experience of holding a Safety Critical Position.

Demonstrated genuine dedication to HSSE excellence during planning and of construction.

A role model for bp & JV values.

Critical to Diversity, Equity and Inclusive distinctions and experience of implementing these in construction works.

Ability to mobilise a range of intervention methods in critical situations to influence or redirect construction focus to achieve the required result.

Ability to work at the project management team level to influence the accurate decisions, apply judgment, and to maintain the health of the project team.

Builds positive relationships with relevant partners, particularly

Within the project organization, contractor organizations and local authorities.

Exhibits deep competence in the application of practical construction skills.

Has deep understanding of construction practices that assure integrity of build and construction quality.

Demonstrates highest ethical conduct in dealing with procurement, contracts, and Contractors.

Understands contract & labor law, and the management of industrial relations.

Understand Human Rights, Modern slavery, and bribery & corruption signs.

Desirable Criteria:

Extensive major project experience for offshore scope

Experience of heavy civils concrete construction, construction of tall structures, heavy lifting.

Experience of using BP’s construction management practices and processes.

Awareness of the latest international standards for construction of offshore scope

Successful completion of a BP Safety Critical Role Assessment

Understanding of EPC Contractor perspective and approach

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.