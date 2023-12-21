GBS Construction Manager

Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Responsible for managing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.
As part of our Global Offshore Wind Foundations Team, you will join our Mona and Morgan projects which are developing new offshore wind projects in the Irish Sea in a joint venture with EnBW. These multi-billion pound developments have a potential generating capacity of around 3 gigawatt (GW) – enough to power around 3.4 million homes.
As Construction Manager, you will be accountable for preparation for and construction of Gravity Based Substructure (GBS) foundation. This will include setting the construction strategy, informing the design and consenting processes, establishing a team, completing yard preparation, constructing the foundation and handing over to the T&I team.
The successful candidate will build a culture that enables high quality foundation delivery by Contractors and run works with project multi-functional and cross-discipline organizations. This role is essential in ensuring safe construction operations and will act as the site safety lead.
Reports to the Foundation Package Manager and is a member of the Package Leadership Team. The Foundation Construction Manager will lead a diverse construction management team to achieve construction quality and construction performance and ensure delivery of construction targets that include site HSSE performance, regulations compliance, and achievement of construction cost & schedule targets through to mechanical completion.
Within the project organization, contractor organizations and local authorities.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
