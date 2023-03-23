Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. GBS Customer Opex Manager

GBS Customer Opex Manager

GBS Customer Opex Manager

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available Yes - including international/expat
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145372BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a

Customer Opex Manager
In this role You will:
• GBS status reporting on the transformation program, key priorities
• GBS location-based intelligence, and insights on E2E process
• Bringing an explicit focus, and capability on information and drive insights
• Lead the design/build of Customer insights engine (CIE) work focusing on customer interactions to drive CI, Automation, and channel strategies
• Utilizing the Customer Insights Engine to enable businesses/operational teams to improve
• Leading the Opex team to enable operations, to improve customer journey design, Channel design, Support Elimination of root causes etc.
• Be the key interface into business customer experience teams within CV&P and Business Opex
• Utilizing external benchmarks to access performance and shape and inform GBS Customer strategy
• Act as counterpart of the I&E automation teams and co-develop solutions to improve efficiency and effectiveness of Customer E2E processes
• Build and develop strong relationship with Digital Solutions team to enable delivery of transformation program
• Recommend process and system changes to enhance process standardization and simplification
• Support and help drive the digital channel and innovation CRM strategy, global templates and operating models
• Support implementation of the digital channel and innovation CRM strategy into each GBS centre location
• Support global customer and user experience in alignment with C&P CX teams
• Support delivery of new technology to improve user and customer experience, provide optimal resourcing and ensure service level goals and objectives are met
• Monitor and undertake initiatives to identify improvement opportunities and to improve efficiency of Customer Processes
• Drive recommendations for procedural changes and provide direction to improve operations.
• Provide process expertise and knowledge to internal and external stakeholders and users of the processes
• Ensure the Team continue building the right skills and capabilities to achive the above and have agreed development plans
What You will need to be successful:
• 7+ years’ experience working in a SSC or Business environment in delivering process transformation, automation or digital solutions
• Strong Leadership experience
• Educated to Degree standard or equivalent experience
• High Level of IT proficiency in BI Tools
• Exceptional communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships
• Exceptional time management and organization skills
• Active experience in generating key stakeholder reports and making analysis of them
• Demonstrated ability to think strategically and develop innovative solutions to complex problems
• Ability to influence senior stakeholders and colleagues
• Strong Analytical Skills
• Significant operational experience in business shared services, outsourcing or similar
• Strong interpersonal and influencing skills and ability to communicate clearly within/out the organization
• Very strong problem-solving and analytical skills
• Strong PMO and/or operating rigour are clear essentials for this role

Apply Search all jobs at bp