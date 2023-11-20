Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a

GBS Customer Support Analyst – Solar (German Speaking)





In this role You will:

Customer claim resolution and positive customer experience while protecting the BP brand

Accountability for the management and resolution of warranty claims within the established Key Performance Indicators (Time to Close, Customer’s satisfaction …) and resolution options (Compensation or Module Delivery)

Manage all incoming claims through a variety of sources including, but not limited to, voice and email. Responsible for review of all incoming claims to ensure that proper documentation and requirements have been met

Act as a single point of contact and manage the day to day relationships with customer contacts

Responsible for accurately communicating the claims warranty process to the customer. Outline any warranty claims documents, procedures or financial payment processing.

Ensure that all critical claims follow the claims processing guidelines.

Accurately follow any delegation of authority guidelines when initiating financial transactions or equivalent replacement of customer equipment

Ensure return/disposal of failed modules pursuant to all relevant in country processes and procedures, against established guidelines.

Work directly with internal and external teams to provide timely updates to claims and escalate claims as needed

Ensure that all claims processed are diagnosed using the standard processing guidelines and are documented in detail in the customer management tool

Identify and present to customer 3rd party module replacement options based on availability spreadsheet when necessary.

Closely monitor all open claims and ensure that all key dates are being met within SLA, and escalate as needed

Mitigate any legal, safety or reputational exposure to BP by closely following all escalation procedures

We have the following requirements:

Proficiency in English and German

Minimum of 12 months previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.