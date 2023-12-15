GBS Data Operations - CAD, Engineering Isometric Data Lead

Entity:Finance
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
• Modifying 2D drawings and 3D Models of engineering and manufacturing design by using CAD or similar software in accordance to bp or industry standards associated to assets and projects across P&O globally.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities and challenges
• Information Governance – ensuring the delivery of complete and compliant engineering data, documents and models, whether produced internally or externally, in accordance with IMD standards to ensure high quality information and data is used to support decision-making, business processes and digital services
• Stakeholder Management - The systematic identification, analysis, management, monitoring and improvement of stakeholder relationships in order to target and improve mutually beneficial outcomes.
• Customer Support - Acting as a point of contact to support service users and customers reporting issues, requesting information, access, or other services.
• Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management
• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans
• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state
• Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data
• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information
• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights
• Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities
• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command
• Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems
• Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results
• Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently
Experience and Qualifications
• Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Preferably Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical instrumentation)
• 6+ years of work experience in document controller, engineering data and in managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes
• Direct process management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools
• Experience in JDE, ALIM, Sales Force, Hazid Tool, SAP or other CRM systems is preferred
• Ability to analyse raw data/input images, drawing conclusions and developing recommendations
• Knowledge on MRO spares, Oil & Gas Equipments and spare parts
• Item identification, classification coding, usage of parametric data (attributes), application of standards
• Experience in Oil and Gas Industry is an added advantage
• Enrichment: Searching part from the manufacturer website and extract the required information
• Cleansing & normalize the extracted data & update it in the client approved template
• Exposure to UNSPSC, taxonomy creation, schema mapping and defining attribute structure
• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment
• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation
• Engaging and collaborative way of working
• Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.