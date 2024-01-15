GBS Data Operations - CAD, Engineering Isometric Data Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade I/5• Information Governance – ensuring the delivery of complete and compliant engineering data, documents and models, whether produced internally or externally, in accordance with IMD standards to ensure high quality information and data is used to support decision-making, business processes and digital services• Stakeholder Management - The systematic identification, analysis, management, monitoring and improvement of stakeholder relationships in order to target and improve mutually beneficial outcomes.• Customer Support - Acting as a point of contact to support service users and customers reporting issues, requesting information, access, or other services.• Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command• Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems• Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results• Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

• Modifying 2D drawings and 3D Models of engineering and manufacturing design by using CAD or similar software in accordance to bp or industry standards associated to assets and projects across P&O globally.

• Calculating the dimensions and other physical components of the design to ensure the technical drawing has the correct scale in accordance to bp or industry standards

• Liaising with engineering disciplines accountable for the content of the 2D drawing and 3D models to review and approve modifications prior to 2D drawings being issued as approved documents or 3D Models being published in ALIM.

• Assess the quality of engineering data, documents and models in ALIM proposing corrections to engineering to improve integrity of the design associated to assets and projects across P&O globally.

• Implement effective controls for internal delegation, audit and control of the quality of engineering data, documents and models in ALIM based on engineering standards and procedures and through working with the Engineering Data Discipline Lead and Engineering.

• Assesses and manages risks around the use of engineering data, documents and models stored in ALIM based on the quality assessment.

• Contribute to reports on the consolidated status of quality and performance criteria as set by the Engineering Data, Doc and Model Delivery and Engineering Data, Doc and Model Discipline Lead to inform effective decision making.

• Recommends remediation actions as required.

• Ensures that engineering data, documents and models are presented effectively in accordance with IMD and Engineering management policies, standards, procedures, guidelines etc.

• Continuously improves IMD engineering data, document and model standards, tools, systems and processes through the Class Library and ALIM change request process based on the findings of the quality assessments.

• Deals with problems and issues, managing resolutions, corrective actions, lessons learned and the collection and dissemination of relevant information.

• Helps develop and enhance customer and stakeholder relationships.

• Acts as the routine contact point, receiving and handling requests for support.

• Responds to a broad range of service requests for support in the use of ALIM by providing information to fulfill requests or enable resolution.

• Provides first line investigation and diagnosis of issues associated to the use of ALIM and promptly allocates unresolved issues as appropriate.

• Assists with the development of standards, and applies these to track, monitor, report, resolve or escalate issues.

• Contributes to creation of support documentation.



Essential Education and Experience

• Bachelor’s degree in engineering (Preferably Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical instrumentation)

• 5+ years of work experience in document controller, engineering data and in managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes

• Direct process management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

• Experience in JDE, ALIM, Sales Force, Hazid Tool, SAP or other CRM systems is preferred

• Ability to analyze raw data/input images, drawing conclusions and developing recommendations

• Knowledge on MRO spares, Oil & Gas Equipments and spare parts

• Item identification, classification coding, usage of parametric data (attributes), application of standards

• Experience in Oil and Gas Industry is an added advantage

• Enrichment: Searching part from the manufacturer website and extract the required information

• Cleansing & normalize the extracted data & update it in the client approved template

• Exposure to UNSPSC, taxonomy creation, schema mapping and defining attribute structure

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.