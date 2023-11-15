GBS Data Operations - Document and Engineering Data Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of a range of business activities, driving consistency in terms of commercial deliverables and requirements, ensuring full compliance with all relevant standards and agreements, and providing business oversight and operational assurance.



Job Description:

Purpose:

Support the Team lead in monitoring and executing day to day Engineering Data, Document and Model Transaction Team in the eastern/western hemisphere time zones.

Implements and ensures the implementation of IMD management policies, standards, procedures, guidelines etc. to manage engineering document, data and model transactions in ALIM that are associated to assets and projects across P&O globally.

Ensures effective controls are in place for internal delegation, audit and control relating to the management engineering data, documents and models in ALIM.

Assesses and manages risks around the use of engineering data, documents and models stored in ALIM.

Provides reports on the consolidated status of quality and performance criteria as set by the Engineering Data, Doc and Model Delivery and Engineering Data, Doc and Model Discipline Lead to inform effective decision making.

Recommends remediation actions as required.

Ensures that engineering data, documents and models are presented effectively inaccordance with IMD management policies, standards, procedures, guidelines etc.

Supports the clean up of engineering data, documents and models as required.

Continuously improves IMD engineering data, document and model standards, tools, systems and processes through the Class Library and ALIM change request process.

Deals with problems and issues, managing resolutions, corrective actions, lessons learned and the collection and dissemination of relevant information.

Helps develop and enhance customer and stakeholder relationships.

Acts as the routine contact point, receiving and handling requests for support.

Responds to a broad range of service requests for support in the use of ALIM by providing information to fulfill requests or enable resolution.

Provides first line investigation and diagnosis of issues associated to the use of ALIM and promptly allocates unresolved issues as appropriate.

Assists with the development of standards, and applies these to track, monitor, report, resolve or escalate issues.

Contributes to creation of support documentation.

Key Responsibilities:

Information Governance – ensuring the delivery of complete and compliant engineering data, documents and models, whether produced internally or externally, in accordance with IMD standards to ensure high quality information and data is used to support decision-making, business processes and digital services

Stakeholder Management - The systematic identification, analysis, management, monitoring and improvement of stakeholder relationships in order to target and improve mutually beneficial outcomes.

Customer Support - Acting as a point of contact to support service users and customers reporting issues, requesting information, access, or other services.

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management

Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently



Experience and Qualifications:

Fluent in English language with the ability to express any idea without hesitation, have good vocabulary and grammar; people understand you easily. Both your spoken and written skills are good.

Bachelors degree in engineering, science or technical subject.

8 plus years of work experience in document control and data management in a global organization that has a high turnaround of transactional activities.

Significant experience in following procedures to operate an Electronic Document Management Systems and Engineering Data Warehouses such as Bentley ALIM.

Significant experience in applying information assurance and governance

Significant experience in demand management and prioritisation

Experience in quality assurance and conformance review

Excellent performance management and professional development skills

Experience in customer support and excellent relationship management skills

Service acceptance skills

Experience in application support, database administration and incident management skills

Basic business analysis, requirements management skills and the ability to identify opportunities for continuous improvement.

Knowledge of document and data management to support portfolios, programmes and projects

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems

Key Stakeholders: P&O Business Representatives, Site Operators and Vendors.

Our vision is to create an Information Management & Data Centre of excellence in Pune that provides world class integrated services that enables the bp Production & Operations business group to make the right decisions, execute projects and operate assets more efficiently as well as facilitate the digital transformation of bp.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



