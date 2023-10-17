GBS Data Operations - Document and Engineering Senior Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for supporting the delivery of integrated processes, data and systems and undertaking a range of master data management activities, while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures and working with team members to help drive exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Job Description:

Purpose:

Assess the quality of engineering data, documents and models in ALIM proposing corrections to engineering to improve integrity of the design associated to assets and projects across P&O globally.

Implement effective controls for internal delegation, audit and control of the quality of engineering data, documents and models in ALIM based on engineering standards and procedures and through working with the Engineering Data Discipline Lead and Engineering.

Assesses and manages risks around the use of engineering data, documents and models stored in ALIM based on the quality assessment.

Contribute to reports on the consolidated status of quality and performance criteria as set by the Engineering Data, Doc and Model Delivery and Engineering Data, Doc and Model Discipline Lead to inform effective decision making.

Recommends remediation actions as required.

Ensures that engineering data, documents and models are presented effectively inaccordance with IMD and Engineering management policies, standards, procedures, guidelines etc.

Supports the clean up of engineering data, documents and models as required including the use of 3D and 2D CAD.

Continuously improves IMD engineering data, document and model standards, tools, systems and processes through the Class Library and ALIM change request process based on the findings of the quality assessments.

Deals with problems and issues, managing resolutions, corrective actions, lessons learned and the collection and dissemination of relevant information.

Helps develop and enhance customer and stakeholder relationships.

Acts as the routine contact point, receiving and handling requests for support.

Responds to a broad range of service requests for support in the use of ALIM by providing information to fulfill requests or enable resolution.

Provides first line investigation and diagnosis of issues associated to the use of ALIM and promptly allocates unresolved issues as appropriate.

Assists with the development of standards, and applies these to track, monitor, report, resolve or escalate issues.

Contributes to creation of support documentation.



Key Accountabilities:

Information Governance – ensuring the delivery of complete and compliant engineering data, documents and models, whether produced internally or externally, in accordance with IMD standards to ensure high quality information and data is used to support decision-making, business processes and digital services

Stakeholder Management - The systematic identification, analysis, management, monitoring and improvement of stakeholder relationships in order to target and improve mutually beneficial outcomes.

Customer Support - Acting as a point of contact to support service users and customers reporting issues, requesting information, access, or other services.

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management

Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently

Experience and Qualifications

Fluent in English language with the ability to express any idea without hesitation, have good vocabulary and grammar; people understand you easily. Both your spoken and written skills are good.

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Preferably Process, Mechanical, Electrical or Instrumentation)

6 plus years of work experience in CAD Design and Engineering Data Management in a global organisation that has a high turnaround of green and brownfield engineering projects.

Deep understanding of engineering design drawings, the standards to which they are created and how they relate to engineering data and business processes.

Significant experience in following procedures to operate an Electronic Document Management Systems and Engineering Data Warehouses such as Bentley ALIM.

Experience in applying information assurance, governance, analytics and data visualisation

Experience in demand management and prioritisation

Experience in quality assurance and conformance review

Excellent performance management skills

Experience in customer support and excellent relationship management skills

Knowledge of business analysis business modeling, requirements management skills and the ability to identify opportunities for continuous improvement.

Knowledge of document and data management to support portfolios, programmes and projects

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners



Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems



Key Stakeholders: P&O Business Representatives.

Our vision is to create an Information Management & Data Centre of excellence in Pune that provides world class integrated services that enables the bp Production & Operations business group to make the right decisions, execute projects and operate assets more efficiently as well as facilitate the digital transformation of bp.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



